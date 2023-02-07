The recent mass killing of seven farm workers in the Half Moon Bay area of San Mateo County pointed an unwelcome spotlight at the deplorable living conditions of some of the poorest residents in one of California’s wealthiest counties.
County officials reacted as if this state of affairs was news to them.
Chunli Zhoa is accused of murdering seven workers and injuring an eighth at two mushroom farms before turning himself in. Zhoa admitted the killings, saying constant harassment, long work hours, and what he thought was an unfair repair bill drove him over the edge.
While San Mateo County is best known as the headquarters for several leading high tech and biotech companies, and as an enclave for some of America’s wealthiest citizens (at least 16 billionaires live there, according to Forbes magazine), it is also the home of a thriving specialty agricultural industry that generates over $150 million in annual revenue.
Most of this revenue is generated by workers who are either illegal immigrants or foreigners working here on H-2A visas. The pay is low, the hours are long and grueling, and because it is one of the most expensive places in the state to live, living conditions are little better than Nevada County’s homeless encampments.
Workers at California Terra Gardens, a mushroom farm where four people were killed, live in what was described as ramshackle trailers without running water, sleeping in shipping containers and storage sheds. Conditions at the other killing site, Concord Farms, were said to be marginally better.
Supervisor Ray Mueller, who represents the Half Moon Bay area, said housing at Terra Gardens was “deplorable,” describing uninsulated one-room storage sheds and container-like rooms with no running water and outdoor stoves connected to a propane tank for cooking food.
Mueller said the county will red tag both properties and plans to investigate conditions at both farms. “Where people shouldn’t be living, they’re not going to be,” he said.
He brought along county Executive Officer Mike Callagy, who left “shocked,” according to Mueller. Callagy reportedly said later: “Now we know about it, and we have to act on it.”
District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe mentioned the poor working conditions during a press conference, and even Gov. Gavin Newsom chimed in during his visit, calling out farms for their treatment of workers.
“Some of you should see where these folks are living, the conditions they live in,” he said. “Living in shipping containers, making $9 an hour. No health care, no support services.”
If you think all of this is news to officials, I have a bridge to sell you. I lived in San Mateo County for the better part of 50 years and worked for its two daily newspapers (alas, now deceased), and I can tell you they are either lying or ignoring evidence that’s in plain sight.
None of this was news when I was a teenager in the late ‘50s, making periodic trips with friends to go surfing on the coast. The housing these poor people live in is plainly visible from Highway 92, the arterial that connects the west county with the east county, and along Highway 1, which goes through Half Moon Bay and past the coastal farms.
A 2017 county report found that about 70% of workers in the county live on the property they farm, many in make-shift, overcrowded conditions. But nobody apparently ever inspects them; neither of the farms involved in the shootings had the required farm worker housing permits. Now the county has opened an investigation.
Workers here illegally don’t complain for fear of being deported, and those on work visas generally lack knowledge of their rights as workers. Employers who hire workers on H-2A visas are required to provide food and housing for their workers.
“When you do work visas, you’re supposed to have approved housing for them,” said Darlene Tenes of Farmworkers Caravan, which provides food and other assistance to workers and their families. “Who approved that? Did anybody even check?”
The working poor and the homeless have two things in common: Officials pay no attention to them until a tragedy like the Half Moon Bay shootings occur, or they become such an annoyance that people who actually vote start complaining to elected officials. Then they’re motivated to do something.
The state’s homeless situation has been festering for years, made worse by the state’s decision to empty out the mental hospitals—psychiatric drugs will solve all of the problems, they said—and the drug epidemic that has destroyed much of the working class. Thanks to our toothless war on drugs, the Mexican drug cartels get rich while the bodies pile up in our streets.
Nobody paid much attention to this until decent folk were forced to confront them in their daily lives. When they live in the woods, they’re out of sight and out of mind. When they populate Brunswick Basin, panhandling for money or acting out their psychosis-driven fantasies, residents demand action.
Most California farm workers are generally one pay check from joining their homeless brethren. How many more tragedies like Half Moon Bay have to occur before they are no longer out of sight and out of mind?
Start here
Ted Gaines, our representative on the state Board of Equalization, is an occasional contributor to The Union’s editorial page. He generally beats the same drum: An inefficient, bloated state bureaucracy that over regulates and over taxes our citizens.
For some reason, Gaines never gets around to pointing the finger at the do-nothing state agency he serves on, the one that pays him a cushy salary to do little more than show up at mandated monthly meetings. The deal looked so good that he left his state Senate seat early to run in 2018 for the seat he holds now.
The state Board of Equalization, which consists of four elected members plus the state Controller, was created over a century ago to establish uniform tax assessments at a time when there was rampant corruption among assessors in the state. Over time, the board’s scope grew to include 30 tax and fee programs, one-third of all taxes paid in the state.
Gov. Jerry Brown and the state Legislature transferred most of the body’s duties to two new state agencies in 2017 after accusations of gross mismanagement, blatant nepotism, and employee mistreatment. Those reforms have increased efficiency and transparency in the state’s tax system.
But that has left Gaines and his colleagues with little to do. The board’s main function remains to adjudicate and hear appeals, but it handles only 20 or 30 a year, with the majority processed by staff members.
The board hears only three or four cases a year, and spends most of its time holding obligatory monthly hearings as required by statute. For this, Gaines and the other elected members are paid $163,917 a year in taxpayer dollars.
If Gaines was really sincere about reducing bureaucratic bloat, he would fall on his sword and advocate for elimination of his board. Of course, he’d have to get a real job then.