George Boardman

The recent mass killing of seven farm workers in the Half Moon Bay area of San Mateo County pointed an unwelcome spotlight at the deplorable living conditions of some of the poorest residents in one of California’s wealthiest counties.

County officials reacted as if this state of affairs was news to them.

George Boardman lives in Nevada City. His column is published biweekly on Tuesdays by The Union. Write him at boredgeorgeman@gmail.com