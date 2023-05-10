I’m surprised:
I happened to choose to go out to brunch last Sunday at the National Hotel in Nevada City with my family. After finally finding a parking space, we discovered that there was an “Earth Day” event going on. After brunch we checked out all the booths. I happened to notice the “Mine Watch” booth and since there was no one there other than one guy behind the table I picked up some of his literature to look over later. I just finished reading it over and was very surprised to find that most of the statements in their handouts were basically unsubstantiated speculations! I would have suspected that if a group of people desire to attempt to influence others to join their point of view that they would be stating facts!