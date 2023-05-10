The Nevada County Planning Department has, for good reason, recommended that the County Planning Commission vote to deny the Idaho Maryland Mine zone change and variance. That may sound a lot like a “No”, but the devil’s in the details. Staff continues to recommend certification of the Final Environmental Impact Report (EIR).

Certifying the EIR would be tantamount to leaving an opening to the future approval of a mine at this site. Only denying the Mine and the EIR will defeat it for good.

The Board of Community Environmental Advocates Foundation (CEAF), sponsor of the MineWatch campaign: Ralph Silberstein, Ray Bryars, Rebecca Hahn, Paul Jorgensen, Laurie Oberholtzer, Barbara Rivenes, Don Rivenes