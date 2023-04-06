Are you familiar with the term “Harm Reduction”?
Earlier this month, a small, local non-profit called Yuba Harm Reduction Collective (“YHRC” herein) was awarded over $200,000 by The Center at Sierra Health Foundation and The Department of Healthcare services.
“Harm Reduction” is an idea that has gained traction throughout California for years, though the logic behind it is questionable. The idea is that, with easier access to narcotics paraphernalia (such as syringes) and Narcan (a medication that reverses the effect of overdoses) fatalities will decrease.
Before moving to Nevada City in 2019, Los Angeles was my home, and one of the first to install “Harm Reduction” centers that offered clean syringes. After just a couple of months, with strung-out people strewn across the sidewalks with their freshly-used needles, the center closed down. I was actually assaulted while simply walking by one facility, a newly-high user running up to me and knocking my glasses clean off my face with a pair of crutches, unprovoked. Classy.
For those of us that have been touched by the devastation that is opioid overdose (Nevada County has the second highest OD rate in CA), the idea that the state of California would give almost a quarter of a million dollars to “lower barriers and access” to syringes and overdose medications is completely ludicrous.
Obviously, access to fentanyl and other illicit substances isn’t an issue for addicts. And how can the state increase access to the drug, when the punishment for possession and sales remains the same? I foresee crime, possession, and sales INCREASING in our community.
The far more troublesome fact is this: YHRC prides themselves on crafting language that empowers the drug user. If you harbor any criticism towards those who use the most illicit substances, you “lack compassion” because “harm reduction” is “Radical Love”. And rumor has it, the people who run YHRC are also good at helping you find your drug along with the tools to use it. How dare you speak ill of the drug and the users that are actively unraveling our society! YHRC says they LOVE people who use drugs… so much so that they want them to have more of them, and neither you nor I can tell them any different now, with massive state funding.
The way I see it, for that small $200,000 investment in YHRC, the state will be reaping in much more money: by increasing access, they’re simultaneously lowering barriers to crime, and squandering law enforcement resources through intervention and arrests. The courts and judges will be paid for their time issuing convictions, and CPS will be working overtime with new cases of child abuse and orders for child removals. Post-conviction, even more money will flow in through court-mandated mental health services, classes, and more.
It’s also no surprise that the YHRC makes no mention of the impact opioid use has on children and families. Parents can neglect their children, link up with YHRC, and be empowered to use. Children are considered collateral damage in an effort to restore dignity to the user.
And yet, there are other troubling activities: I have personally witnessed the higher-ups in the organization taking part in inappropriate relations with their volunteers. At the time, I was a roommate with one such volunteer. At the time, I reached out to the organization directly and asked for their HR/ CEO/ owner, at which time they provided a name over social media. They then quickly retracted the name, “unsending” it and saying they don’t disclose employee information… despite the names of all members and volunteers being plastered all over their Instagram page. I am confident that none of these activities were taken into consideration when they received funding.
I am incredibly curious to hear what law enforcement, children’s social workers, and the non-drug using population have to say about this, because it seems to me that these decisions did not include the people who suffer most at the hands of unbridled illicit drug use. You do not have to be a direct user to experience the real impact. It will suck us all in, together.
Decide for yourself if “Harm Reduction” does what it says: https://yubaharmreduction.com/about