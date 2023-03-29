Staff Writer
Sidney Pixley for Governor of California! Well, maybe in a few years this headline will become a reality. Why not?
Pixley is a junior at Ghidotti Early College High School who participated in a simulated campaign for government office through a nation-wide program called Gov Trek, a five week virtual program sponsored by the American Association of University Women’s (AAUW).
Gov Trek is a virtual camp with activities and a competition to prepare young women and girls for leadership roles in public service and elected office.
Over five two-hour sessions, students engage in interactive and inspiring activities with exposure to women legislators, career options, and the inner workings of a political campaign. The program will culminate in a group competition to create a realistic campaign simulation, according to the AAUW website.
“One of my favorite sessions was listening to the female politicians and leaders tell about their work experience and hear their stories,” Pixley said. “There was a lot of truth, acceptance and empowerment.”
Each campaign team works closely together to deliver a six-minute video which includes a candidate stump speech, a voter outreach plan and a political candidate flier and advertisement, according to Pixley.
“We went door-to door, we collected data and information to share and we made speeches that would reach people of all generations and backgrounds,” Pixley said. “Our goal was to let people know that we were genuine.”
The grand prize for the state-wide competition was selected on Saturday, and several categories were recognized with prizes. The team winning the grand prize earned an internship.
“Even if I don’t win, I learned so much — communication skills and problem solving,” Pixley said. “Working so close with girls I didn’t even know from all over the state, who all had a common interest was amazing. It was great to see the fire in their eyes.”
One of the priorities of AAUW’s core mission is to inform and empower girls in an effort to close the gender gap in traditionally male-dominated fields.
Pixley and her team created a plan that could be used in schools to educate people about human trafficking. They created a human resource program and an outreach plan for communities with potential populations at risk.
“I was selected in my group to run for governor. We had to create a campaign with a central issue that we all wanted to focus on,” Pixley said. “Our focus was to create change and build awareness about human trafficking. Creating safe environments for women and girls and offering services for victims.”
Reaching all demographics was a challenge, according to Pixley. California has one of the highest rates of human trafficking in the nation.
“When one door closes, I don’t wait for another one to open, I build a new one,” Pixley said.
One person who has inspired Pixley was Martha Rees, an AAUW member in the Nevada County branch who always presented her with great opportunities, according to Pixley.
Rees is also the co-director and chair of a virtual camp called Tech Trek with a similar format focused on empowering girls to seek careers in the field of technology. Pixley also participated in Tech Trek before Gov Trek.
“I am so proud of Sid. Since first meeting her when she was selected to attend the AAUW Tech Trek camp at UC Davis in 2019, Sid has always stood out,” Martha Rees, co-director and chair of Tech Trek said. “Gov Trek is just another example of her willingness to take on challenges and give them her very best. So happy to see her succeed — and this is just the beginning. I just love to see how much she has grown and am excited to see what her future holds.”
Pixley said she is also grateful to her parents who have always encouraged her to take the next steps toward any goal.
Pixley will graduate high school with enough college credits to directly transfer into either San Diego State University or Chico State University as a junior because of accelerated courses at Ghidotti Early College High School.