caltrans

Caltrans is alerting motorists about an upcoming 12-day closure of State Route 20 (SR-20) east of Nevada City for major roadwork on the Omega Curves Project.

 Courtesy photo Caltrans

Caltrans is alerting motorists about an upcoming 12-day closure of State Route 20 (SR-20) east of Nevada City for major roadwork on the Omega Curves Project.

The full closure will be in effect at two locations starting Sunday, September 24 at 7 p.m. and ending at Noon on Friday, October 6.