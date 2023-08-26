Echoes from our past
Nevada County had several distinguished district attorneys in the 19th century, some of whom later served on the California State Supreme Court and others who ascended to high political office, including the United States Senate. Among those early jurists was Thomas Porter Hawley, originally from Indiana, who served as district attorney here during the Civil War.
Hawley, then 23, arrived in Nevada County in the summer of 1853. He spent two years as a pick-and-shovel miner before deciding to end his hunt for the proverbial gunnysack full of gold nuggets and pursue a less physical life. He was appointed Assistant County Clerk in June 1855, and the following October was elected Secretary of Nevada (City) Lodge 13, Free & Accepted Masons.
Although he became a familiar face in both Nevada City and Grass Valley, Hawley was an unsuccessful candidate for County Clerk in 1856, losing to his boss, incumbent John Bostwick. Following his loss, he became a notary public and, in the absence of a law school, began to study law with Nevada City attorney Stanton Buckner. A year later, he was admitted to the local bar.
In January 1858, Hawley was named secretary of the Nevada (City) Library Association, and that fall married 18-year-old Eudora Murrell, whose family had moved to Nevada County from Charleston, South Carolina. Two weeks after the marriage, he was installed as Master of Nevada Lodge 13, F&AM.
The Hawley’s had three children –– two daughters and a son –– and lived on Prospect Hill. Then, in 1863, as a Union Party candidate, Hawley was elected to the Nevada City Board of Town Trustees, (now called City Council), and also elected district attorney. In addition, he doubled as an attorney for the town trustees.
Hawley served one term as district attorney, then moved to the State of Nevada and was elected district attorney of White Pine County in 1869 while also serving as the attorney for Treasure City. At its height in the 1860s, Treasure City had more than 7,000 residents, but the gold and silver deposits didn’t live up to expectations and within a year of the Hawley’s arrival, the population had plummeted to barely 500.
After relocating to Carson City, Hawley was elected to the Nevada State Supreme Court in 1872, and named chief justice in 1874. He served three six-year terms on the state court, then, in 1890, Chief Justice Hawley was nominated by President Benjamin Harrison and confirmed by the U.S. Senate to be the U.S. District Judge for Nevada –– a position he held until retirement in 1906. And when the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals was organized in 1891, handling cases from six western states, Hawley was chosen to serve on that body as well –– a six-month temporary replacement for Judge Lorenzo Sawyer, a former Nevada City attorney, who had died September 7.
When Eudora Hawley’s health began to fail in the 1880s, Judge Hawley, wanting to find a warmer, healthier climate for his wife, bought a home for Eudora in Santa Barbara County while retaining his federal judgeship in Nevada. It was during a visit with his ailing wife in July 1891 that she died.
In 1902, Judge Hawley announced his candidacy for U.S. Senator from Nevada, to succeed John Percival Jones, who was retiring. He received the support of several Nevada newspapers, including the Gardnerville Record-Courier, calling the former Nevada County D.A. “as pure as the crystal waters of Lake Tahoe.” The Eureka Sentinel, however, predicted that Hawley’s election was “not within the range of political possibility.”
On January 27, 1903, the Nevada State Legislature met to select a successor to Senator Jones, himself a former Nevada County miner, and Judge Hawley finished second in both houses. Although he lost his bid to become a senator, the Carson Appeal said, “The people of this section are better pleased with Judge Hawley on the bench than in the halls of the National Legislature.”
Hawley remained a U.S. district judge and occasionally filled in when vacancies or illness required an additional federal judge on the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. Then, on June 30, 1906, the 76-year-old jurist stepped down from the bench after a combined 34 years as a state and federal judge. Beginning with his 1856 campaign for county clerk here, until his election to the Nevada State Supreme Court in 1872, Hawley had been a member of the American, Democratic, Union, People’s, and Republican parties.
Thomas Porter Hawley retired to his home in Carson City, but a year later his health deteriorated and on October 17, 1907 –after being rushed by train to San Francisco –he died of kidney failure at St. Francis Hospital.