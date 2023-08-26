Echoes From Our Past

Thomas Porter Hawley, (1830-1907), was elected Nevada County District Attorney in 1863 and ascended to a federal judgeship in 1891.

 Courtesy Supreme Court of Nevada

Nevada County had several distinguished district attorneys in the 19th century, some of whom later served on the California State Supreme Court and others who ascended to high political office, including the United States Senate. Among those early jurists was Thomas Porter Hawley, originally from Indiana, who served as district attorney here during the Civil War.