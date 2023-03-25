Special to The Union
In June 1858, Edward Spence acquired a drugstore at what today is 130 Main St. in Nevada City, current home of Harmony Books. A century later – June 1958 – Los Angeles voters narrowly approved a referendum allowing the transplanted Brooklyn Dodgers to construct a stadium and parking lot on city-owned property.
As we await baseball’s Opening Day next week, let’s take a look at the connection between Edward Spence and Dodger Stadium.
Spence was born in Northern Ireland in 1832, sailed for the United States in 1851, and two years later arrived in Nevada City. He tried his hand at mining and accumulated enough money to buy an existing drugstore on Commercial Street. Unfortunately, the store suffered severe fire damage in 1858, so he bought the City Drug Store on Main Street.
In addition to medicine, the drugstore also stocked paint, window glass and chemical dyes. After Spence purchased it, port wine, perfume, and even tapioca were added to the store’s advertised inventory of “Fancy Articles, etc.”
As the business grew, Spence moved to a larger storefront on Broad Street and became involved politically – first as vice president of the Nevada (City) Library Association in 1859. A year later, he was a delegate to the state Republican convention and elected that fall to the State Assembly, where he represented Nevada County for one term. He also served as a Nevada City town trustee, (now called city council member), city school board trustee, and county treasurer.
Following his 1858 marriage to Marietta Fairchild and the birth of two children, Spence built a house at what today is 545 Main St. But his successful business and family life turned tragic when an infant son died in 1861 and his wife in 1868.
Shortly after his wife’s death, Spence sold his Broad Street business and traveled to Ireland to visit his childhood home. And when he returned here with Anna, his 19-year-old Irish bride, he sold the Main Street house to attorney Addison Niles, who, in turn, sold it to his uncle, Niles Searls, a county judge who later served as Chief Justice of the California State Supreme Court.
Between 1870 and 1876, the Spence family – which eventually included five children – lived in San Jose and San Diego, then settled in Los Angeles, where, in 1881, the former Nevada City pharmacist/politician became president of that city’s First National Bank while serving on the city council of what was then a community of barely 12,000 residents.
Spence was elected mayor of Los Angeles in 1884, and is credited with organizing the city’s first fully paid police and fire departments. Also as mayor, Spence led an 1886 effort to have 550 acres known as Stone Quarry Hills renamed Elysian Park and set aside for public purposes in perpetuity.
And that’s where the Los Angles (Brooklyn) Dodgers enter this story.
In 1957, team owner Walter O’Malley received permission from Major League Baseball to move the Dodgers to California, so he purchased Wrigley Field, home of the Los Angeles Angels team in the Pacific Coast League, and also began negotiating for use of Memorial Coliseum.
Wrigley Field was old and small, and the Coliseum unsuitable for baseball, so O’Malley knew he would need to build a new stadium if the Dodgers moved to Los Angeles. Playing at the Coliseum or Wrigley Field would only be temporary, and city officials knew that.
To show O’Malley some options for the future, he was taken on a plane ride above Los Angeles, looking for an ideal place to build a new ballpark. When the plane circled Elysian Park and the Chavez Ravine area, O’Malley looked down and imagined a stadium.
After considerable debate, the Los Angeles City Council agreed to swap 350 acres of city-owned property, including a portion of Elysian Park, in exchange for the ten acres in South Central L.A. that O’Malley had acquired when he purchased Wrigley Field.
But what about Mayor Spence’s 1886 assurance that any use of Elysian Park needed to serve a public purpose? In June 1958, by a slim 3% margin, Los Angeles voters decided that impacting a portion of the park by having the Dodgers build a stadium at Chavez Ravine, satisfied the 19th century covenant.
Edward Fallis Spence died of heart failure in Los Angeles on September 19, 1892, having recently returned home from Minneapolis, where he had served as chairman of the California delegation to the Republican National Convention. The Irishman who panned for gold in Deer Creek in the early 1850s left an estate valued at approximately $500,000 – more than $16 million in buying power today.