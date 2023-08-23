Holt Ballet Conservatory is up and running with its new location at 400 Providence Mine Road, Building N2, Nevada City. Our three-room studio is part of Chris Anderson’s Ganesh Campus cultural center, in the heart of Nevada City.
Ganesh Campus offers rental space for coffee shops, restaurants, boutiques, venues, and computer stations. hair salons, and much more, providing indoor and outdoor opportunities for commercial and artistic entrepreneurs in the spacious and adaptable 7,500-square-foot building at N4. Holt Ballet has found, in the adjacent building location of N2, its permanent home for ballet and related dance forms, providing Nevada County with quality, authentic, and joyful training in the arts of classical ballet!
Our Fall Term, which commenced August 7, offers comprehensive classes in all levels of ballet, from classes for three and four-year-olds just starting, with concepts in musicality, rhythm, and social cooperation, through programs that support pre-professional training for college or career-bound classical ballet dancers. There are entry-level morning classes for adults who have a dream of being a beautiful ballet dancer or using ballet training concepts to sculpt and strengthen muscle and bone into capable and healthy exercisers. We offer classes in contemporary dance, yoga, progressing ballet technique, stretch and strength, musical theater, and ballet pantomime. Opportunities to showcase that training abound! Clara and the Nutcracker in December at Miners Foundry, Nevada City, a comprehensive story ballet in June at the Don Baggett Theater, Grass Valley, and summer intensives for beginners, intermediate, and advanced dancers in the summer at the studio. Our staff is professional, with backgrounds that include experience as classical ballet artists with performing careers, and also extensive training in the concepts of early childhood education and beyond. Our performances are inspiring and entertaining, with our latest, Swan Lake this past June, wowing Nevada County ticket holders with its high level of skill and beauty demonstrated by the dancers, the choreography and staging, the costumes, the sets, and the music of classical ballet.
Our goal is to not only offer but deliver! Professional classical ballet accomplishment to every man, woman, and child who signs up for our classes! Everyone receives the best we have! We love and believe in the beauty and art of ballet and want to share our passion for this performing art with the children and adults of Nevada County. Trust us with your dreams of being a ballet dancer!