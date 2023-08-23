Holt Ballet Conservatory is up and running with its new location at 400 Providence Mine Road, Building N2, Nevada City. Our three-room studio is part of Chris Anderson’s Ganesh Campus cultural center, in the heart of Nevada City.

Ganesh Campus offers rental space for coffee shops, restaurants, boutiques, venues, and computer stations. hair salons, and much more, providing indoor and outdoor opportunities for commercial and artistic entrepreneurs in the spacious and adaptable 7,500-square-foot building at N4. Holt Ballet has found, in the adjacent building location of N2, its permanent home for ballet and related dance forms, providing Nevada County with quality, authentic, and joyful training in the arts of classical ballet!