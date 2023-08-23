Staff Writer
An approximately 7,300 square foot building located at 1103-1105 Sutton Way in Grass Valley was procured by Nevada County almost a year ago to better serve community members experiencing homelessness.
The Commons Resource Center is not currently open for business as a day resource center just yet, according to Ryan Gruver, Director of Health and Human Services in Nevada County, however the Commons should be open for drop-in clients in another year as the remodel is completed.
The need for a day resource center near the Hospitality House and the Brunswick Commons is apparent and the core idea is to be responsive to the community, according to Phebe Bell, Behavioral Health Director.
“It’s hard for people who don’t have anywhere to go during the day,” Bell said. “It has community impacts and is also really challenging for people who don’t have anywhere to go when it is cold, wet, hot or smokey.”
When complete, the Commons Resource Center will be a place where homeless individuals and families can charge their phones, take a shower, or do their laundry, according to Bell.
Behavioral health services, legal support, substance abuse assistance, and help signing up for services such as CalFresh and Medicare will all be under one roof and in a location that serves community members in need.
There will be no overnight housing and it is important that services are not duplicated across the County, according to Bell.
“Full-time on-site security will also be provided,” according to the Nevada County website.
It took a while for the right location and the funding sources to come together, Gruver said.
“When you are unsheltered you are not in hold of good transportation so jumping around town to all our different offices is not so easy,” Bell said.
When the right combination of location and funding opportunities occurred, the County responded with support that made it happen.
“Through the Behavioral Health Infrastructure Improvement grant we were able to procure this building to fulfill that vision,” Gruver said. “A lot of people come out of the shelter. They can come to the day resource center for services…So you have the synergy between all the pieces of homelessness services in that one neighborhood.”
The Nevada County Board of Supervisors objectives for 2023 include housing and homelessness along with fiscal stability and core services, emergency preparedness, economic development, broadband and climate resilience, according to the official website.
“As public projects go, particularly the stage of making money available for infrastructure in communities, our county responded quickly, put in an application, identified this facility and we were able to get the money and buy the facility in an incredibly short amount of time and secure something that will benefit this community for a long time,” Bell said.
Various agencies coordinated and met regularly since 2017 to address the needs of people who are homeless or for other reasons need support, according to Brendan Phillips the Housing Resource Manager within the Nevada County Health and Human Services Agency.
“A lot of that is a testament to the coordination that the County has undertaken since 2017 with homeless services,” Phillips said. “All those things falling together…like congruent simultaneous effort and then the funding source comes trickling along and Mike [Dent] already had a relationship with the building’s owner. We had a number of lucky coincidences because while we were searching to fulfill the board’s priorities…we were meeting regularly and these opportunities came [along], we are able to take actions.”
The grant was a reimbursement model so $2 million was needed quickly that would be reimbursed by the state later, according to Mike Dent, Director of Housing and Child Support Services.
“That is the advantage of having a comprehensive plan which we’ve had for several years,” Gruver said. “When the opportunity comes down, you have an identified gap that you can use. We had a plan so when the right thing came along we were able to move this forward.”
Aside from the building and its location, the peer support groups are the key to the Commons Resource Center and what it can offer the community through peer support teams who can relate and earn the trust of the clients.
“The team is made up of a drug and alcohol counselor, a nurse, (and) peer support counselors, and their function is to connect with people who have multiple complex challenges going on in their life and start to work with them, meet them where they are at,” Bell said. “To help them figure out the steps they want to take to get some stability back in their lives.”
The Center will be what is called a low or limited barriers navigation center, according to Gruver, to help individuals navigate through the system of services.
California legislative leaders have recently provided hundreds of millions of dollars towards preventing and ending homelessness, according to a California state website, homelessstrategy.com.
Navigation centers are newer and less familiar than others such as street outreach, emergency shelter, or transitional housing.
“Ensuring low-barrier, easily accessible assistance to all people, including, but not limited to, people with no income or income history, and people with active substance abuse or mental health issues,” according to the core components of Housing First and homelessstrategy.com.
Low barrier centers need to take into account a client’s pet or need to dwell in ease, even if that means to have a safe space to smoke and rest.
“Our clientele aren’t going to come if there aren’t accommodations for those who want to smoke or have a pet or be outside,” Phillips said. “Those are conversations we will have to make sure they are in line with being good neighbors and keeping everything clean.”
The needs for each individual differ.
Sometimes connecting a person to treatment of various kinds or even getting an identification card or locating a birth certificate is a priority.
“I never thought of what a benefit being it would be to be across from the DMV,” Phillips said.
Community outreach will continue but the Commons will allow for other agencies and service providers to occupy some of the out-station areas.
“We can have days when we will have CalFresh and medical and probation services here and a part of the center,” Phillips said.
Property owners in the area have been legally notified of the Commons Resource Center and its cooperative role with Hospitality House and the Brunswick Commons, according to Phillips.
“There had been a long partnership between city and the County and the Hospitality House and other community partners to meet the whole spectrum of needs,” Bell said.
Working with the Grass Valley Police Department, the City of Grass Valley and other critical partners such as FREED, SPIRIT, and Nevada County leaders has made this come together, according to Gruver.
“SPIRIT Center is a healthy community, open at no charge to people facing challenges to their mental health. Trained peer supporters offer a holistic approach, acceptance, support, education and advocacy,” according to the SPIRIT website.
Trace Dix, the property owner of 1219 Sutton Way in Grass Valley and owner of Knight’s Paint Incorporated, is a neighbor of the future Commons Resource Center and is not supportive of the plan.
“It’s horrible,” Dix said. “The end of our street is a disaster...We are pulling people out of planters every morning. A lot of customer complaints.”
Dix said that no one is doing anything and that there is no law enforcement on that dead end road.
“We are boxed in there,” Dix said. “If they can promise that people will be off the streets, okay. But people don’t want to be off the streets. It’s not going to get better; it’s going to get worse.”
Dix stated that he was not contacted by any officials regarding plans to create the new low-barrier resource center, and he does not recall being sent even a postcard.
“The services that are offered will act like a magnet for people on drugs and living in the streets and make it worse,” Dix said.
Phillips himself has knocked on doors of local businesses and at least two legal notifications have been sent to neighboring property owners, according to Gruver.
An open house for neighboring property owners was held on July 1, 2023 and only one person came to the event, according to Phillips.
“We will be continuing that outreach, “ Phillips said. “The more I speak with businesses, I either hear that they want to help or just get this person out of their way. [This center] will be an option to calling the police.”