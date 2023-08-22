Staff Writer at The Union
The Grass Valley City Council will consider using $400,000 of general fund reserves to hire up to seven seasonal firefighters at tonight’s meeting at 7 p.m. in the chambers of the City Hall located at 125 East Main Street in Grass Valley.
In addition, staff are requesting that the Council allocate a police officer during the winter to operate our vegetation management program, according to the staff report.
A potential implementation of a ½ cent sales tax to support fire and vegetation management was discussed at a July 25th meeting and the City Council decided not to rush the process and hold off on the November 2023 election and look at putting together a Measure for the March 2024 election instead.
“As part of the discussion at the meeting, it was asked of City staff what could be done now,” according to the report.
During the July 25th meeting Grass Valley Chief Mark Buttron presented information supporting the need for increasing firefighter staffing and adding another fully staffed fire engine company, according to the City Council minutes.
“These efforts aim to enhance efficiency in operations, allow for simultaneous engagement in essential tasks, and provide resilience, flexibility, and adaptability during critical events,” according to the staff report.
The estimated fiscal impact of adding 7.0 seasonal firefighters is approximately $400,000 which are funds currently available in reserves.
“Staff is proposing a one-time use of reserves to fund this critical need, but another funding source such as a Sale tax will be required to make additional staffing permanent,” according to the report.
The vegetation management portion of the discussion is equally important, according to Buttron.
A suggestion for the Council to consider approving is to temporarily assign a Police Office to operate the City’s new masticator to clear vegetation and deal with illegal camping, amongst other vegetation management duties during the late fall/winter season.
Mill Street Parking Lot Construction Project
A bid for the Mill Street Parking Lot Construction Project will be considered by the Grass Valley City Council as part of the consent items for tonight’s meeting.
Eight bids have been reviewed since August 1, 2023, when bids were opened, according to the staff report and the low bid of $650,000 submitted by Peter Schack Construction Engineering was complete and responsive, according to the report.
The Mill Street Parking Lot Construction Project involves the construction of an outdoor public parking lot containing 32 parking spaces located on a City-owned lot at 309 Mill Street.
“Improvements are also proposed including accessible walkways, lighting, landscaping, fencing, and drainage improvements,” according to the report.
It is recommended by staff that Mayor Jan Arbuckle execute the construction contract, subject to legal review, and authorize Bjorn Jones, City Engineer to approve construction change orders for up to 10% of the contract amount, according to the report.
The highest bid was received at $1,136.464.00, according to the report.
The Mill Street Parking Lot Project is item #8 on the consent calendar and may be approved without discussion unless otherwise requested by a council member or a member of the public.
Sewer Main Replacement Project – Rejection of Bids
Consent item #10 recommends that the Council reject all bids at this time and authorize immediate re-advertisement of bidding for the 2023 Sewer Main Replacement Project, according to the staff report.
“The 2023 Sewer Main Replacement Project involves sewer main line, manhole and clean out replacements, along with associated hot mix asphalt pavement improvements,” according to the agenda.
Three sewer line segments were included for replacement, located on Miners Trail, Hocking Avenue, and Jan Road however the low bidder McIntosh Equipment for $279,000 was not able to secure the necessary performance bonds to execute a contract and has withdrawn their proposal.
Branding of Mill Street
The newly renovated portion of Mill Street between Neal and Main Street is almost completed and the City has been asked to officially name it.
“The word ‘mall’ is not well-liked by many,” according to the report. “The staff has proposed two possible names (Mill Street Plaza or Mill Street City Center).”
The project aimed to create a space that would benefit our downtown businesses while also providing a community space, like a town square, for the people.