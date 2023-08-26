63a4060c24844.image

A triathlete competes during a previous Barbara Schmidt Millar Women’s Triathlon. Over the years, the BSM Triathlon has made a significant impact on our community, providing nearly 1,400 free mammograms and $230,000 in scholarships for aspiring nurses and healthcare workers.

 Courtesy photo

The SNMH Foundation announces the farewell of the beloved Barbara Schmidt Millar Triathlon, but not without a final celebration.

Join us at the South Yuba Club for a Farewell Celebration and Mini Triathlon featuring an indoor swim, cycle, and run (outdoor option available if conditions permit). The triathlon is free for participants with a suggested donation. In order to bid adieu to this cherished event we will have a day of fun festivities. Be sure to register in order to join us for this memorable farewell!