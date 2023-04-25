Attention Job Seekers: Connect with your next employer
“Calling all employers!” Connect with your next hire by participating in the Meet Your Match Job Fair, happening Wednesday May 3, from 12 to 4:30 p.m. at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building.
Highlight your business, meet potential employees, registration includes table and two chairs with snacks provided.
Cost is $40 for Government/non-profit, $50 for all others, $90 for two tables.
Space is limited, call or email Maryanne Connelley for more information (530) 265-7108 mconnelley@ncen.org
Event is free to attend for those seeking jobs, who are asked to bring a resume and dress for success.