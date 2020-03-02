Local woman challenges community to give for International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day (IWD) takes place each year on March 8 and for seven consecutive days, March 2 through 8, donations to Hospitality House will be matched up to $7,500 by community member and donor, Lauren Maddux, co-owner of The Event Helper in Grass Valley.

For over 100 years, IWD has celebrated the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women as well as equality for all women.

“It is about supporting women in positions of leadership and helping them to do their jobs helping others,” explained Maddux, who has helped further the work of Hospitality House on IWD for the last several years.

Hospitality House is guided under the female leadership of Executive Director Nancy Baglietto. Because the organization is led by a woman and has made profound improvements in the livelihood of others, Maddux is offering a limited-time, dollar-for-dollar match opportunity in honor of IWD to help the shelter’s operations.

“I chose Hospitality House because I believe in its mission and the dire need to help the homeless in our community,” said Maddux.

Hospitality House has made significant strides in recent years, including expanding its outreach programming and opening new dormitories while proactively working to bring affordable housing and a day services center to the community.

With Maddux’s help, the community has an opportunity to double their impact together. Through March 8, every dollar donated to Hospitality House will be matched up to $7,500. A $5 donation will automatically become $10.

To help those in need, donations can be made online at http://www.hhshelter.org, or by mail at 1262 Sutton Way, Grass Valley, CA 95945. Write “IWD” or “Women’s Day” in the check memo. Donations will be doubled through March 8.

The mission of Hospitality House is to bring homeless people in Nevada County into a circle of community caring that offers shelter, sustenance, advocacy, opportunity, dignity, and hope as they transition from homelessness to housing. For more information about Hospitality House, visit http://www.hhshelter.org.