Local student named state winner of DAR Good Citizens program

From left, Cindie Eberhardt, regent for the Captain John Oldham Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution; Clara Luisetti, local and statewide winner of the Good Citizens Program and Scholarship Contest; and Joanne Sweeney, Good Citizens chair for the Captain John Oldham Chapter.

Ekatarina Griffin was named this year’s Good Citizen for Ghidotti Early College High School.

Elizabeth Glomson was named this year’s Good Citizen for Bear River High School.

Joshua Claunch was named this year’s Good Citizen for Forest Lake Christian School.

After being named this year’s winner of the Good Citizens Program and Scholarship Contest by the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Nevada Union High School student Clara Luisetti has also been named winner of the contest at the statewide level.

Joanne Sweeney, Good Citizens chair for the Captain John Oldham Chapter, which is based in western Nevada County, said the process of selecting local “Good Citizen” students, all high school seniors, involves input from their counselors, teachers, and school administrators — as well as from the students themselves.

According to a release, four students were recognized as Good Citizens for their respective schools this year: Luisetti at Nevada Union High School, Ekatarina Griffin at Ghidotti Early College High School, Elizabeth Glomson at Bear River High School, and Joshua Claunch at Forest Lake Christian School.

Sweeney described this program as recognizing the students as “the top of their class.”

“All of these students have shown the four qualities of a DAR Good Citizen — dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism,” read a release from the chapter last week. According to the release, the competition this year was “very strong.”

Each of the students, said Sweeney, submitted an essay, letters of recommendation, and information on their activities, goals, and prior accomplishments and awards. These elements, forming each student’s entry packet, were then judged by the Captain John Oldham chapter’s judges, who chose Luisetti as this year’s winner.

According to Sweeney, the chapter’s selection was followed by a similar judging process for the next level, which includes the Sacramento area and foothills, and then statewide, where Luisetti was selected as one of California’s two winners.

According to the release, this is the first time a local student has achieved this statewide recognition since the Captain John Oldham Chapter was established in 1957.

“Now, we assume that she is being judged at the division level,” said Sweeney, explaining that the division includes California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona.

“Being a DAR Good Citizen is an honor for students, and it’s something that they’ll carry with them throughout their lifetime,” said Sweeney.

Victoria Penate