GRASS VALLEY, CA — The cost of food is rising and approximately 15,000 are food insecure in Nevada County. Many youth struggle to attain adequate nutrition on the weekends away from school while food-insecure seniors need support but don’t qualify for the Meals on Wheels program. Unhoused and remote residents struggle with mobility or access to kitchen facilities, and the cheapest and/or easiest meal options often contribute to diet-related diseases. Affordable prepared meal distribution is a gap and opportunity in our current food ecosystem.
Fresher Futures – an exciting new initiative of the Impact Foundry, Northern California’s nonprofit resource center — is a collaborative start-up in Grass Valley aimed at training young adults to prepare, sell, and distribute fresh, local, nutritious meals to food-insecure populations. This new program is a collaboration between The Impact Foundry (TIF), Bright Futures for Youth (BFFY), and Interfaith Food Ministry (IFM), building upon successful meal production and job training models in Sacramento and Oakland.