Local service provides simplified medical document answers during COVID-19 times

On Friday, Ways & Wane, a service providing online tools for seniors and their families, opened up its action plans for users.

John Drew, a 79-year-old Grass Valley resident, lived alone when he fell and broke his hip. After another series of falls leading to a traumatic brain injury, he spent time in Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Springhill Manor and Cascades of Grass Valley. Drew needed the support of family members, which catapulted his daughters, the Ways & Wane founders, into a caregiving role.

“My father was fiercely independent, until suddenly he wasn’t,” explained founder Debbie McDonald. “I had to make all kinds of decisions for him. It was like learning a new language from a textbook with its pages scattered.”

“Families responding on short notice rarely have the opportunity to make solid LTSS (Long-Term Services and Supports) arrangements that will enable a safe living environment,” states a U.S. Senate Commission on Long-Term Care report. “As a result, services and supports may not be provided in the most appropriate setting by the most appropriate provider, the individual’s needs and preferences may not be met, and their caregivers may experience substantial stress trying to arrange for or provide care.”

Offering personalized action plans in each of five areas, Ways & Wane brings together the best of online information and templates. Users choose and easily build plans for:

Getting help, like personal care or specialized housing

Preparing documents, like a health care power of attorney or Provider Orders for Life-Sustaining Treatment

Keeping seniors safe, like fall prevention, medication dispensing and driving assessments

Choosing activities appropriate for a senior’s changing capabilities

Paying for long-term care

The company also offers a GoKit, a portable medical document planner that includes the personalized legal and medical documents that people need to calmly navigate medical situations.

The portable medical document planners and subscription-based action plans can be found at http://www.waysandwane.com.

About Ways & Wane LLC: Ways & Wane provides ways for seniors and their families to easily navigate the waning phase of life. Founded by two sisters during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ways & Wane consolidates long-term care answers into readily accessible action plans and portable products.

Source: Ways & Wane