Chicken and Cat Soup

“Lessons Learned from My Cat” is the latest Chicken Soup for the Soul book, released today, and features a story from local Rough and Ready author Becki Robins.

Local author Becki Robins’ story “Duct, Duct, Loose” is included in the new book Chicken Soup for the Soul: Lessons Learned from My Cat, out on February 14. Robins is a science writer based in Rough and Ready.

Lessons Learned from My Cat will have cat fans laughing, tearing up, and nodding their heads in recognition as they dive into these 101 touching, inspiring, and sometimes mind-boggling stories about all the ways in which cats enrich our lives, become part of our families, and make us better people.