Rotary Clubs' donation to Bright Futures

Members of local Rotary Clubs recently donated $40,000 to Bright Futures For Youth.

 Courtesy Photo

Grass Valley, CA—Four local Rotary Clubs have come together to provide a Rotary District grant to Bright Futures for Youth to support the new NEO Youth Center. The Rotary Club of Grass Valley, the Rotary Club of Grass Valley South, Rotary Club of Nevada City, and 49er Rotary Breakfast Club all came together to submit the grant request to Rotary District 5190.

“We’re always looking at new ways to connect with youth and expand our mission, and the NEO Youth Center expansion is a perfect opportunity,” said Jennifer Singer, Executive Director of Bright Futures for Youth. “The Youth Center will offer more youth and young adults a place to socialize, make new friends, explore new interests and passions, and even get help with their homework in a comfortable and safe environment.”