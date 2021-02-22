Local property owner, management work with nonprofit to house families

Paul Law Property Management, a “thrilled” property owner, and local nonprofit Community Beyond Violence have partnered to establish a home in Penn Valley meant for three unhoused families.

Dick Law, a broker who leads Paul Law Property Management, described the arrangement, which has been in progress since last May, as “a win-win all around.”

Last spring, according to Law, he and the property owner began hiring contractors, setting out to complete the substantial amount of work the property needed to become “habitable.”

“About in September, we saw the light that this was going to work, and I had been working with Community Beyond Violence all along, but I had to get the house into a habitable state for them,” said Law. “So, that was where the faith came in.”

According to Law, that faith was necessary as each side of this project — Law’s management, the property’s ownership, and the nonprofit — committed to their part of the project, trusting the other parts would work out.

And, so far, they have. As of Friday, according to Law, two families have moved into the residence so far, and there is availability for one more.

Law said one of the benefits to the home’s current occupants, who were previously staying in a temporary shelter, is the space and privacy the children now have to do their schoolwork, and that they all have to “create a family atmosphere.”

On Community Beyond Violence’s impact on this endeavor, Law said, “They inspired us to get it done.” He said they will also continue to play an integral role by “coaching the tenants on how to get back on their feet.”

“The financial role that (Community Beyond Violence) took is in guaranteeing the rent that will be coming in and giving us a good, solid tenant base,” said Law.

He added that the nonprofit has made a two-year commitment to compensate the property owner as though three families were occupying the home, although that may not always be the case.

“As soon as we get three families there … we’ll have accomplished our goal,” said Law.

