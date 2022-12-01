Local photographer keeps the memory of her father alive

Photographer Lisa Jarvis got creative and raised $1,200 for Marines Toys For Tots in memory of her father who began the tradition years ago before his passing.

Photo: Marianne Boll-See

On Wednesday Lisa Jarvis, a photographer and owner of Three Lilies Photography in Grass Valley, donated $1000 for Toys for Tots charity and presented it in memory of her father who passed away in 2021.

Jarvis wanted to carry on the tradition her father, Harvey Palmer, began. Palmer earned a Purple Heart from the Navy while serving in Vietnam, and also was a pilot and an engineer throughout his career. Jarvis said her father “would save his money all year and then go out and purchase toys. He would wrap them up himself, and deliver them to Toys for Tots. I didn’t want his tradition to be forgotten.”

Jarvis advertised photo sessions where individuals and families could write the check directly to Toys for Tots as a donation for Jarvis’ services. The customers received a “photo ornament” in return on behalf of Three Lilies Photography studio.

“My hope is that the money will help purchase gifts for middle school and high school students who might get left out of the toy drive,” Jarvis said.

Marine Corps Reserve Thomas Oates, Detachment 885, Grass Valley received the donation at Three Lilies Photography studio at 102 W Main St, Grass Valley.

“Last year the Marine Corps served over 1,000 children and families. This year we hope to reach 1,300 children,” Oates said.

“The Marine Corps Toys for Tots drive serves two areas. One is the Grass Valley, Nevada City, Penn Valley and North San Juan communities, in addition, children in the Auburn / I-80 corridor, all the way up to Dutch Flat area receive gifts,” Oates said.

Toys and food will be distributed on December 17, 2022.

Families can still register to receive toys and food through the local Salvation Army. For more information go to http://Saangeltree.org or contact the Salvation Army on 10725 Alta Street, Grass Valley by calling (530) 274-3500.