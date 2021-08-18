Local venues issue vaccine, test rules

After careful consideration, Grass Valley’s The Center for the Arts, along with Miners Foundry Cultural Center and other organizations, have opted to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend events.

These organizations include: The Center for the Arts; Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra: CATS; InConcert Sierra; Miners Foundry Cultural Center; Music in the Mountains; and the Nevada City Film Festival.

With audience and staff safety in mind, these venues have made the decision to require that patrons and artists alike either show proof of an FDA or WHO-approved vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 48 hours of in-house events. For attendees under the age of 12 and who are not eligible for vaccination, negative test results will also be required. Each venue has its own requirements, so individuals will need to refer to each venue for specific details.

These measures are being taken in response to the rise in cases of the virus, specifically that of the Delta variant and the limited ICU capacity of area hospitals

“The road to recovery for the arts remains bumpy, and this change in policy has been a tough decision,” said Amber Jo Manuel, the center’s executive director, in a press release. “We are collectively hoping to maximize the safety and peace of mind for all who wish to attend our events, including those at risk and immunocompromised.”





“With the current situation in Nevada County, the Miners Foundry cannot in good conscience remain open without stricter parameters for our public events,” said Gretchen Bond, executive director of the cultural center. “We want to continue to safely serve our community and keep our staff and volunteers safe. Therefore, we must take all measures necessary and put forth our very best effort to keep everyone as safe as possible.”

In observance of this policy, venues will require that all patrons and staff wear face masks appropriate for preventing the spread of illness.

This is being considered a temporary precaution. The participating arts organizations of Nevada County will monitor the situation and make adjustments to its policy as needed.

Those who are unable to receive the vaccination or who choose not to get a COVID-19 test in advance of a performance for the month of September are welcome to a refund of their ticket purchase.

Source: The Center for the Arts