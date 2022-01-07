Local organization responds to mine draft report

Community Environmental Advocates Foundation and MineWatch, a campaign which the foundation sponsors, will submit a formal request to Nevada County asking that it extend the public comment period for the county’s recently released draft Environmental Impact Report on the Idaho-Maryland Mine project, CEA Foundation president Ralph Silberstein said Friday.

Upon releasing the draft EIR on the county’s website this week, as well as making the document available for review in a handful of locations, Nevada County staff stated in a news release that public comment on it was was invited for a 60-day period, which started Tuesday and will end March 4.

CEA Foundation has publicly opposed the proposed reopening of the Idaho-Maryland Mine, with Silberstein stating in September that the only safe approach when it comes to the reopening the mine is to shut it down altogether.

In response to the draft EIR being released, MineWatch posted on its website earlier this week that the campaign and CEA Foundation’s “allies have been working to analyze past technical studies and are now digging into this report.” In addition, the campaign stated, it and CEA Foundation will be “asking for an extension to 90 days” to submit public comments.

“And one of the reasons is the project is massive,” Silberstein said Friday, “There are hundreds of technical documents, thousands and thousands of pages, and it takes a long time to actually review those.”





Silberstein said that those reviewing the recently released technical documents have “a lot of catching up to do” as they review any changes from the versions of the documents which were released last year, adding that some are experiencing issues with accessing the draft EIR due to power outages.

“It’s just a very complicated project, and it’s too important to not give people an opportunity to actually understand what it means,” he said.

Rise Grass Valley, which seeks to reopen the mine, has said the project’s benefits outweigh the impacts.

“The results of the county’s independent study and analysis of the project speak for themselves; there are no significant impacts to water quality, groundwater, air quality, or the natural environment,” wrote Ben Mossman, president of Rise Grass Valley.

COMMUNITY WEBINAR

MineWatch will be holding a community webinar at 6 p.m. Jan. 27, inviting the public to “join coalition experts … to learn about what’s in the report and get inspiration for writing your own comments and making your voice heard by the supervisors.”

Silberstein said the webinar’s program had not been finalized as of Friday, and did not say at that time who will be speaking.

Following the release of the draft EIR, according to Silberstein, people involved with CEA Foundation and MineWatch have begun reviewing the updated technical documents with concern for whether particular areas of potential impact — such as wells, or air pollution — have been adequately addressed in the new versions.

He stated, however, that the documents to be reviewed are extensive and, at times, “very technical,” meaning the effort is not one that can be completed overnight.

“So, we do have people in our group who have expertise in many of these areas, including hydrology, geology, chemistry, air and so forth,” he said. “And so, we’re very lucky to have so many skilled people supporting us, people who are concerned about the mine and its impact on the community.”

Commenting on the contents of the draft EIR, Silberstein said, “I’d like to note that the document also states that the environmentally superior alternative would be to forgo the project entirely.”

The draft EIR includes a section presenting four alternatives to the proposed Idaho-Maryland Mine project, stating that an EIR “is required to identify the environmentally superior alternative from among the range of reasonable alternatives that are evaluated,” as well as identify a second-place alternative if the “environmentally superior” choice is the “no project” alternative.

According to the document, the “No Project (No Build) Alternative would be the environmentally superior alternative,” and the alternative identified as ranking second to this one is “Elimination of Centennial Industrial Site.” The latter, the document states, would reduce the greatest number of project impacts while still achieving a number of the project’s main objectives.

Asked about the goal of the upcoming webinar, Silberstein said, “We have thousands of concerned citizens who want to know what they can do to stop the mine, and so we plan to help them to understand the process and provide some guidance on how to review the document, and to answer questions.”

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com