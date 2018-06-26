Local olive oil wins gold medals on the international stage

Calolea Olive Oil has long been supported by the Nevada County community for over 18 years, starting with local farmers' markets and then expanding to many specialty retail stores throughout Grass Valley and Nevada City. Calolea olive oils have always received award recognition, and they earn California Olive Oil Council's Seal of Authenticity for "Certified Extra Virgin" every year. This year has been a fantastic olive harvest and the award results have been Olympic-style to say the least.

When you purchase Calolea Olive Oil, you can feel great about the prodcuts knowing you are buying the best quality straight from the producer, and your neighbor. Calolea's most impressive award this year was for their Tuscan Olive Oil, for which they received a "Gold" medal from Japan, a huge accomplishment since the competition had over 611 Extra Virgin Olive Oil entries from 21 countries!! Los Angeles International Olive Oil competition is the 5th largest in the world and awarded Calolea Tuscan Olive Oil a "Best in Class" Gold medal, 658 entries with only "29 Best of Class" awards received. California Olive Oil Council OO Competition also awarded their Tuscan Olive Oil a "Gold" medal, along with silver medals for local favorite varieties of Mission and Manzanillo Extra Virgin Olive oils.

"We're proud to grow and produce the finest olive oils and share them with our devoted customers who already know they are buying some of the best olive oil in the world right here in Nevada County," said Calolea owner Monica Keller..

You can find Calolea Olive Oils to purchase and taste every Saturday in Grass Valley at the Nevada County Certified Growers Market at the North Star House, as well as at Nevada City Farmers' Market and Tuesdays in Truckee. Local retailers SPD, Briar Patch, The Wooden Spoon and J.J. Jacksons stock Calolea products throughout the year for your convenience. Many other Farmers' Markets and Retail locations can be found on the website calolea.com.