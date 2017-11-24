YubaNet’s Pascale Fusshoeller presented Nevada City Elza Kilroy Award

YubaNet Editor and Founder Pascale Fusshoeller has been named recipient of the 2017 Elza Kilroy Award for outstanding community service, according to a news release.

The Nevada City Chamber of Commerce presents the Kilroy award, established in 1969, annually to a citizen whose efforts help make Nevada City a better community.

The Chamber's Board of Directors selected Fusshoeller for the award to honor her dedication to Nevada City by providing news to the community and real-time coverage of wildfire incidents in Nevada County, the release states.

"The Board appreciates everything Pascale does to keep Nevada City residents apprised of happenings in the community" said Chamber Executive Director Cathy Whittlesey.

The Kilroy Award is one of the several annual awards presented by the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce.

Other 2017 recipients are:

Barbara Tanner, Nevada City event coordinator, is being honored with the Dr. Leland and Sally Lewis Visual Arts Award.

Sierra Stages is the recipient of the 2017 Dr. Leland and Sally Lewis Performing Arts Award.

Rebecca Coffman, was recognized with the Annual Stan Halls Architectural Award.

The Music In the Mountains Young Composers Program is the recipient of the Chamber's 2017 Live Music Award.

Dan Reinhart Masonary was chosen as the recipient of the W. Lon Cooper New Construction Award.

The award winners were nominated and selected by the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. The awards will be presented at the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce 116th annual Installation and Awards Dinner on Saturday, February 3rd at the Miners foundry.