Yubadocs Earns Accreditation from the Urgent Care Association

Yubadocs Urgent Care located in Grass Valley has achieved accreditation through the Urgent Care Association, which is the highest level of distinction for urgent care centers.

Yubadocs provides patients with walk-in, extended-hour medical attention with licensed providers for a large scope of medical conditions and have met all of the Urgent Care Association's established standards and criteria for quality of patient care, safety and scope of services.

The health care environment is changing and it is becoming more and more important for patients to understand their treatment options. Urgent care is a convenient and viable option for medical conditions that cannot wait for a scheduled appointment with a primary care physician. Yubadocs accepts unscheduled, walk-in patients during all hours of operation.

When a medical condition cannot be handled by a patient's regular doctor — such as unexpected cuts, burns, sprains, fractures, or illness that do not require a visit to the emergency department, Yubadocs' licensed providers, X-ray and laboratory services are available seven days a week. Performing minor procedures like casting, suturing, and administration of intravenous fluids, Yubadocs also specializes in treating work-related injuries.

Urgent care fills the gap between primary care and hospital emergency rooms, offering increased convenience and cost savings. With its accreditation, Yubadocs and the Urgent Care Association demonstrate their commitment toward providing patients with access to quality care of the highest level.

Yubadocs is the only accredited urgent care facility in Northern California outside of San Francisco.

Yubadocs Urgent Care was opened in August 2000 by Roger Hicks, MD and Linda Rachmel, RN. Since then, the center has seen over 100,000 people, including local residents, their visiting family members, tourists and injured workers. Dr. Hicks was elected to the Board of Directors of the Urgent Care Association of America in 2011, and served the maximum allowed 6 years. During that time, he served as the Association's Treasurer, Secretary and on the Executive Committee. He is a Founding Board Member of the Urgent Care Assurance Company, a malpractice company specializing in urgent care. He is also the founding president of the Urgent Care Association of California and the South Yuba River Citizens League.

Yubadocs is celebrating 19 years of providing urgent care services for Nevada County. For more information visit http://www.yubadocs.com or call 530-274-5020. Yubadocs is located at 2090 Nevada City Highway in Grass Valley.