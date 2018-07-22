Yuba River rescue Saturday at Highway 49 bridge
July 22, 2018
Nevada County and State Park first responders conducted a medical rescue Saturday afternoon at the South Yuba River at the old Highway 49 bridge after a woman slipped and hit her head on a rock. According to witnesses at the scene, the woman was trying to cool down a hot boulder for her son when she slipped and hit the back of her head.
— Elias Funez
