Yuba River rescue Saturday at Highway 49 bridge

Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com

Nevada County and State Park first responders conducted a medical rescue Saturday afternoon at the South Yuba River at the old Highway 49 bridge after a woman slipped and hit her head on a rock. According to witnesses at the scene, the woman was trying to cool down a hot boulder for her son when she slipped and hit the back of her head.

