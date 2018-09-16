Yuba River Cleanup hauls out 13,000 pounds of trash and recyclables

From the headwaters along Donner Summit to the confluence of the Yuba and Feather rivers, hundreds of watershed stewards turned out for the South Yuba River Citizens League's 21st Yuba River Cleanup on Saturday.

Volunteers scrambled up river banks, down trails and crossed rivers to remove garbage left behind in the past year. The numbers are still rolling in from 32 cleanup sites. So far, at least 700 volunteers removed more than 13,000 pounds of garbage and recyclables from 85 miles of rivers, creeks and lakes.

"It is great to see our community coming together to clean our beloved rivers and creeks," said Daniel Belshe, SYRCL's community engagement manager. "So many people came away from the cleanup exhausted but beaming with smiles. We can't thank each of them enough for all their hard work and dedication.

"Many volunteers mentioned they had picked up less trash than years before at many locations such as Bridgeport, Highway 49 and Edwards Crossing. We hope this is due to the dedication of our summer River Ambassadors program and that Yuba visitors are paying closer attention to the rule of thumb, 'Pack it in, Pack it out.'"

In addition to families, school groups and businesses pitched in to get their hands dirty for the betterment of several waterways including Gold Run Creek, Deer Creek, Wolf Creek, the Bear River, Englebright Lake, and Kentucky Ravine.

Volunteers removed an array of items out of the river including bedazzled flip-flops, sofas, computer monitors, refrigerators, a hot water heater, roofing tiles, car parts, tires, and hundreds of cigarette butts. SYRCL volunteers also helped restore riparian habitat at two locations this year in partnership with California State Parks and the Bureau of Land Management. Volunteers removed highly invasive species such as Himalayan blackberry and English ivy from Kentucky Ravine and Edwards Crossing.

"I met dozens of committed volunteers at the Marysville Cleanup site, where we partnered with Yuba County and Yuba Water Agency," said Melinda Booth, SYRCL's executive director. "Seeing local communities caring for their stretch of the watershed is the best part of the Yuba River Cleanup. From the Yuba's headwaters down to the confluence with the Feather River, the outpouring of labor and love reminded me how vital our waterways are to our quality of life and sense of place."

After the cleanup, SYRCL volunteers gathered at Pioneer Park to celebrate their morning of service and SYRCL's 35th anniversary. They enjoyed a complimentary lunch, sponsored by Emily's Catering, the BriarPatch Coop and SPD Market.

They heard from Nevada County Supervisor Ed Scofield, Grass Valley Mayor Howard Levine, and Nevada City Councilmember Reinette Senum. California State Parks Sierra Gold Supervising Ranger Ryan Randar expressed appreciation to all volunteers on behalf of the South Yuba River State Park. All attendees enjoyed donated performances by The Heifer Belles and Red Dirt Ruckus.

Source: The South Yuba River Citizens League