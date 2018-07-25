Yuba Lit event tonight: ‘From San Francisco to Nevada City – A Midsummer’s Reading’

Nevada City's own writer and naturalist Travis Davis will be reading at the latest Yuba Lit Presents Series entitled, "From San Francisco to Nevada City – A Midsummer's Reading," scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight at Reiki Kitchen, 313 Commercial St. in Nevada City. The cost is $10 at the door. A Nevada County resident of just over a year, Davis has quickly planted his local writing roots by forming and hosting a local writers' group. Born and raised in Lincoln, Neb., Davis was part of a writers' collaborative where he and others rented a studio with a small printing press where the group published various publications, including a book of Davis' poems.

He is currently working on a new collection, using wilderness to explore life philosophies.

"It's interesting to use wild and natural spaces," he said. "There's a mental and emotional change that happens when we remove ourselves from the human-made world. I enjoy writing from that place."

Davis says he spends nearly every weekend hiking, camping or exploring the river. He strives to continue that pursuit, he said. "And to keep writing from that place."

RSVP to save a seat by emailing yubalit@gmail.com. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own poems to read. There will be a no-host bar and intermission on the Reiki Kitchen patio. For more information, visit http://www.YubaLit.org.