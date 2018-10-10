Yuba Lit brings Guggenheim-winning poet to Nevada City

Yuba Lit is honored to present Guggenheim-winning poet and former New York Times Magazine poetry editor Matthew Zapruder reading and discussing his book, "Why Poetry," at 7 tonight at the Stone House in Nevada City, according to a release.

Zapruder's reading will begin at 7 p.m., with a small-bites menu and no-host bar offered by the Stone House.

"I've been re-reading 'Why Poetry' in preparation for Matthew's visit, and I'm struck more than ever by how deeply our society needs this book," said Yuba Lit founder Rachel Howard, who will lead a Q and A with Zapruder. "Ultimately, 'Why Poetry' is about how crucial it is to preserve, in human consciousness, space for vulnerability and complex truth."

Yuba Lit is also inviting audience members to recite their favorite poem from memory. The best recitation will be voted by audience applause, and the winning participant will receive a free copy of Zapruder's book and a gift certificate to Harmony Books.

Interested poetry reciters should writeyubalit@gmail.com to save their spot in the opening contest.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The Stone House is located at 107 Sacramento St., Nevada City. A $10 donation payable by cash or check at the door supports Yuba Lit's production costs. Patrons are encouraged to reserve a seat by emailing yubalit@gmail.com with their name and number of guests. For more information, go to http://www.yubalit.org.

