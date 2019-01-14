Yuba County sues PG&E over Cascade Fire

Yuba County has filed suit against the Pacific Gas & Electric Company for the deadly Cascade Fire in Loma Rica in fall 2017.

Attorneys for the county point to PG&E's involvement in fires and explosions throughout the state since 1981, citing "well-documented systemic failures, including lack of safety regulations, inspection, maintenance, and risk management practices that caused and/or contributed to causing one of the most destructive and deadly wildfires California has ever seen (collectively, the 'North Bay Fires')."

Attorneys for Yuba County are demanding a jury trial for claims of negligence, inverse condemnation, public nuisance, private nuisance, premises liability, trespass, private action under public utilities code and violation of health and safety codes.

The lawsuit, filed in Yuba County Superior Court, alleges that starting Oct. 8, 2017, and over the next few days, 14 wildfires broke out over the North State when a system disturbance on the electrical grid maintained by PG&E caused transformers to fail, fault, spark and explode, causing energized power lines to burn or fall down.

The downed lines sparked nearby overgrown vegetation, igniting fires simultaneously across multiple counties, the suit alleges.

"Although the numerous fires constituting the North Bay fires have different points of origin, they all share the same underlying causes and arose from PG&E's disregard of mandated safety practices and foreseeable hazardous risks associated with its infrastructure," according to the suit.

The suit cites fires in Yuba, Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino, Solano, Lake, Butte, Calaveras and Nevada counties.

Witnesses reported trees hitting PG&E electrical lines and other problems with electrical equipment around the same time and place the Cascade Fire started, the suit alleges. In the half hour before the fire began, firefighters responded to at least two trees falling into power lines and power lines falling across the road, and when emergency responders headed to the fire, they warned each other of the downed power lines, according to the suit.

PG&E has a duty to manage, maintain, repair and replace its aging infrastructure to protect public safety, the suit alleges, which should have been accomplished in a number of ways including "putting electrical equipment in wildfire-prone areas underground, increasing inspections, developing and implementing protocols to shut down electrical operations in emergency situations, modernizing infrastructure, and obtaining an independent audit of its risk management programs to ensure effectiveness."

It alleged that wildfires, explosions and other devastating events "have resulted from PG&E's long history of choosing to divert funds from its public safety, vegetation management, and infrastructure maintenance programs."

The county's injuries and damages include loss of natural resources, open space and public lands; fire suppression costs, including personnel, overtime labor costs and materials; evacuation expenses; economic damages, such as loss of tax revenue; costs associated with response and recovery including debris removal and emergency response; damage to infrastructure; and damages related to water contamination and loss of water storage.

Suit proceedings will take place at the San Francisco County Superior Court with Judge Curtis Karnow as the coordination trial judge.

The Cascade Fire burned nearly 10,000 acres. Four people died.

In an emailed statement Friday, PG&E spokesperson Paul Moreno said the company remains focused on helping communities recover and rebuild.

"Our thoughts continue to be with everyone impacted by these devastating wildfires," Moreno wrote. "These communities and neighborhoods are where our customers, employees, families and friends live and work, and nothing is more important to us than their safety and well-being."

Rachel Rosenbaum writes for the Marysville Appeal Democrat, a sister publication of The Union. She can be reached at rrosenbaum@appealdemocrat.com.