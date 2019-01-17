Yuba City manager resigns

In an unexpected move during Tuesday's Yuba City Council meeting, City Manager Steve Kroeger announced he is resigning effective next month.

Kroeger announced his decision toward the end of the meeting and reportedly told his colleagues he was in need of a personal change.

"We will definitely miss him and his expertise and dedication to the city, but we respect his choice and we will all move on and hopefully show some improvement along the way," said Mayor Shon Harris.

Kroeger's last day as head of the city will be Feb. 15.

Harris said council members will begin the process of selecting an interim city manager before someone can be found to fill the position permanently.

Source: Jake Abbott, Marysville Appeal