Connecting community: Youth Collaborative brings 11 nonprofits together to improve lives of at-risk young people

Alliance for Workforce Development

http://www.afwd.org

Gem Ward, Youth Career Advisor

(530) 470-2633

gward@ncen.org

Organization Mission: Function as a regional nonprofit providing workforce development and human resource services; and enhancing the quality of life throughout our communities, by assisting businesses, organizations and job seekers with their pathways to success.

Recommended Stories For You

Engagement Opportunities: Although there are no current volunteer opportunities, community members can help youth connect with career planning, preparation, and work skills for jobs they are seeking. More info can be found at http://www.afwdyouth.org

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nevada County and North Lake Tahoe

http://www.bigsofnc.org

Peggy Martin, Executive Director

(530) 587-7717

peggy@bigsofnc.org

Organization Mission: Provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better, forever.

Engagement Opportunities: Volunteer opportunities for Big Brothers Big Sisters include community-based mentoring for volunteers 18 and over, and site-based mentoring for volunteers who are juniors and seniors in High School, both with a commitment of about an hour a week for a year. We also have a Board of Directors where we are looking for someone with marketing experience and outreach. BBBS serves a large geographical area and has two local committees that meet every other month, one in Grass Valley and one in Truckee. These members help with local events, outreach, and marketing.

Child Advocates of Nevada County

https://www.caofnc.org

Marina Bernheimer, Executive Director

(530) 265-9550

marinab66@gmail.com

Organization Mission: Child Advocates of Nevada County provides emotional and practical support to help children overcome trauma and isolation caused by abuse and neglect so that they can rise to their potential.

Engagement Opportunities: Child Advocates' CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) program trains and assists community volunteers to befriend, support, and advocate for a child who has been the victim of abuse and/or neglect. CASAs undergo a background check and a 35-hour training and work with the support of CASA staff to represent the child's best interests in dependency court. If it's not the right time to volunteer as a CASA, community members can donate to support the CASA program and to provide enrichment activities to the children. $100 can pay for a month of music lessons, dance classes, or swim lessons for a child otherwise unable to access these activities. $300 can send a child to summer camp for a week, and $50 can provide warm winter clothing and/or school supplies. CASAs show our community's most vulnerable children that they matter. To learn more about the CASA program, visit http://www.considercasa.com or call 530-265-9550 ext. 222.

Community Beyond Violence

http://www.cbv.org

Nancy Ramsey, Director of Programs

(530) 272-2046

nancy@cbv.org

Organization Mission: The mission of DVSAC is to offer resources for building healthy relationships and to work with community partners to provide services for healing the effects of interpersonal violence.

Engagement Opportunities: Community Beyond Violence provides a variety of volunteer opportunities such as helping with community fundraisers and events; clerical assistance; processing donations; staffing outreach events; professional services such as marketing assistance; and even moving help for our shelter clients. We provide a state certified 65-hour volunteer Crisis Intervention Training course that allows participants to engage in direct client services/peer counseling on our 24-hour crisis line. We gratefully accept any and all donations from monetary to clothing and food. To become involved, donate and to learn more, go to our website at http://cbv.org/.You can also call us at 530.272.2046 or email Michelle at michelle@cbv.org.

Community Recovery Resources

http://www.corr.us

Ariel Lovett, Deputy CEO

(530) 273-9541 x216

alovett@corr.us

Organization Mission: CoRR's mission is to support the communities we serve with a full spectrum of wellness-focused programs to reduce the social, health and economic impact on families and children from all types of substance abuse and behavioral health issues. The Coalition for Nevada County Youth (formerly the Coalition for a Drug Free Nevada County) operates under CoRR to support Nevada County youth to be healthy, resilient and free from substance use. The Coalition's activities are environmental strategies such as providing prevention information and training, youth development, policy advocacy, increasing access to services and resources.

Engagement Opportunities: CoRR welcomes volunteers in their child development program. Volunteers assist child development staff in caring for young children 0-5, including holding and playing with babies and infants, crafts, snack preparation, and story time. Volunteers must agree to a background check and drug screen, and become CPR-certified. To learn more about how to get involved in the Coalition for Nevada County Youth, contact Serenity (Jolley) Madison at sjolley@corr.us or (530) 273-9541 ext. 217.

The Friendship Club

http://www.friendshipclub.org

Jennifer Singer, Executive Director

(530) 265-4311

jennifers@friendshipclub.org

Organization Mission: The Friendship Club engages, educates and empowers girls at risk.

Engagement Opportunities: The Friendship Club (TFC) offers an array of volunteer opportunities that meet volunteers' various commitment levels and interests. Regular program opportunities include Volunteer Drivers that pick up girls from their school each week and bring them to The Friendship Club after school; Supper Helpers that prepare a nutritious meal at the Club for all girls on a given day and/or help clean up after the meal is served; Mentors that are matched one-on-one with a girl based on an interest the girl wants to explore over three months; Angels that continue to be matched one-on-one with a girl for the long-term if their mentor match wishes to continue; Tutors that work with girls one-on-one in a subject area of their choosing; and other volunteer opportunities to help with fundraising events and miscellaneous admin support at The Friendship Club. There are also a variety of ways that community members can donate to support the programs of The Friendship Club and can learn more here: https://www.friendshipclub.org/donate/ways-to-donate/

Gold Country YMCA

http://www.ymcasuperiorcal.org/summer-camp/gold-country-day-camp/

Aurora Packard, Program Coordinator

(530) 760-7019

apackard@ymcasuperiorcal.org

Organization Mission: The YMCA inspires all to a healthy life – in spirit, mind and body. They strive to advance their mission and seek to strengthen the foundations of community by serving youth, teens, families and seniors through programs that improve quality of life, provide a foundation for healthy living, build relationships with others, demonstrate positive values and preserve important services/activities in the community.

Engagement Opportunities: Gold Country YMCA has volunteer opportunities for anyone interested in doing a work project for the YMCA building in Memorial Park or teaching a talent at summer camp. In the summer, they will be seeking older teens and adults who would like to teach music, dance, drama, art, STEM, or physical education during their summer day camp. They also have opportunities to assist with the daily pick up of food for their summer lunch program. Please connect with Aurora Packard for an application and to share what you would like to offer. They are also seeking in-kind donations as well as monetary donations to help fund their program and activities. For direct monetary donations that support the Y-Assist scholarship fund as well as operating costs, please donate directly on the YMCA of Superior California website. Be sure to select Gold Country as your preferred beneficiary: https://www.ymcasuperiorcal.org/forms/make-a-donation/

Helping Hands Nurturing Center

http://www.helpinghandsnurturingcenter.org

Shona Torgrimson-Duncan, Executive Director

(530) 559-2313

helpinghandsnurturingcenter@yahoo.com

Organization Mission: To promote healthy, nurturing parent-child relationships through support services and education. Families and their children will develop socially, emotionally and physically through nurturing and personal growth. Creating a foundation of hope for future generations.

Engagement Opportunities: Due to confidentiality, HHNC does not have volunteer opportunities at this time, but they accept monetary donations and welcome communities members to their fundraising events. See their website for details: http://www.helpinghandsnurturingcenter.org

NEO (New Events and Opportunities)

http://www.ncneo.org

Lynn Skrukrud, Director of Operations

(530) 263-7742

lynn@ncneo.com

Organization Mission: NEO strives to empower youth to make healthy lifestyle choices by creating New Events & Opportunities in a safe environment which contributes to youth success and creates a healthier community.

Volunteer Opportunities: We are always looking for youth and young adult volunteers to help serve as mentors at the youth center. We are seeking board and advisory council members. Currently we are seeking volunteers to support our expansion efforts. To make a donation, learn more, or get involved visit http://www.ncneo.org or call 530-470-3869.

PARTNERS Family Resource Centers

http://www.partnersfamilyresourcecenters.org

Laura Harter, Coordinator

(530) 478-6400 x2028

lharter@nevco.org

Organization Mission: Engage and partner with families, educators and the community to better support children's development, create connections and increase access to local resources.

Engagement Opportunities: PARTNERS Family Resource Centers are located in Penn Valley, Grass Valley, and the San Juan Ridge. We have opportunities for volunteer tutors, clothes closet helpers, ESL tutors, and for our fundraisers and events. People of all ages are welcome to visit our lending library, parenting classes, clothes closet, and family friendly events.

What's Up? Wellness Checkups

http://www.whatsupwellness.com

Jennifer Winders , Community Resource Coordinator

(530) 210-4873

whatsupwellness@gmail.com

Organization Mission: What's Up? Wellness Checkups (WUWC) is serving our community to increase awareness of the critical nature of mental health and to de-stigmatize and normalize our emotional wellness from youth through adulthood. WUWC screens high school students for suicide risk, depression, substance abuse and other emotional health challenges and provides initial prevention and support to those students who need it. If needed after the screening process, WUWC provides support to families and teens in making a successful treatment connection. WUWC also offers emotional health support groups in high schools as well as Mental Health First Aid trainings for our community.

Engagement Opportunities: What's Up? Wellness Checkups is seeking support with grant-writing and fundraising in order to expand our reach to the middle schools in Nevada County. To donate to our new initiatives, visit http://www.gofundme.com/helpourteens or http://www.whatsupwellness.com