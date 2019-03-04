‘Your Local Government at Work’ discussion features Nevada County CEO
March 4, 2019
A discussion hosted by the League of Women Voters of Nevada County will offer residents an opportunity to learn about their local government at work and the County's approach to address some of the community's most pressing issues.
Those topics include wildfire prevention, homelessness, affordable housing and economic development.
Alison Lehman, who was appointed as County Executive Officer in September 2018, will report on her first six months in her new role and will share her inside perspective on Nevada County's operations.
The discussion is set for 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 9, at Peace Lutheran Church, 828 W. Main St. Grass Valley. Refreshments will be available at 9:30 a.m.
Source: League of Women Voters of Nevada County
