Young Eagles program offers free flights for kids

Members of the Nevada County Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1175 are again offering free flights to children and teens between the ages of 8 and 17. The "Young Eagle Flights" will be available between 9 a.m. and noon on June 16 at the Nevada County Airport. As part of the Young Eagles Program, the event is open to any young person interested in flying or taking a free airplane ride. First come, first served. Children must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to register.

The Experimental Aircraft Association is an international aviation membership association founded in 1953. More than 160,000 people currently belong to the EAA, with local Chapters in all 50 states and many countries. For more information, visit http://www.eaa1175.org. For more information about the Young Eagles Program, visit http://www.youngeagles.org and click on EAA Young Eagles or call David Bernasconi at 530-205-0686. The Grass Valley Airport is located at 13083 John Bauer Ave. in Grass Valley. Above, pilot David Bernasconi poses with his plane and a young passenger named Sawyer at last year's event.