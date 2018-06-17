Young composers’ talent showcased

On Saturday, 11 young minds between the ages of 14 and 22 showcased their talent during the Music in the Mountains' Young Composers Project at the end-of-the-year concert held in front of a room full of people at Peace Lutheran Church.

The young musicians presented intricately composed pieces brought to life by professional musicians playing the flute, cello, harp, piano, French horn, oboe, viola, violin and marimba.

Held in partnership with the South Yuba River Citizens League, the young participants worked the Wild and Scenic Film Festival, attended a Centennial Dam opposition rally and visited the Yuba River to inspire their compositions with titles such as; Dancing with Water, by Fabian Tutor; The Weeping of the Lonely River, by Eva Floyd; and Overlapping Currents, by Evan Prescott.