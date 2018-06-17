Young composers’ talent showcased
June 17, 2018
On Saturday, 11 young minds between the ages of 14 and 22 showcased their talent during the Music in the Mountains' Young Composers Project at the end-of-the-year concert held in front of a room full of people at Peace Lutheran Church.
The young musicians presented intricately composed pieces brought to life by professional musicians playing the flute, cello, harp, piano, French horn, oboe, viola, violin and marimba.
Held in partnership with the South Yuba River Citizens League, the young participants worked the Wild and Scenic Film Festival, attended a Centennial Dam opposition rally and visited the Yuba River to inspire their compositions with titles such as; Dancing with Water, by Fabian Tutor; The Weeping of the Lonely River, by Eva Floyd; and Overlapping Currents, by Evan Prescott.
Trending In: Local News
- Altercation at Grass Valley transient camp injures two, sends man to jail
- Hilary Hodge concedes District 3 Nevada County Board of Supervisors race
- Lake Wildwood looks to remove geese, cites E. coli issues
- The future’s so bright; Some Nevada County graduates choose prestigious schools
- Defense attorneys meet with two men facing murder charge in veteran Stan Norman’s death
Trending Sitewide
- Altercation at Grass Valley transient camp injures two, sends man to jail
- Hilary Hodge concedes District 3 Nevada County Board of Supervisors race
- Lake Wildwood looks to remove geese, cites E. coli issues
- BREAKING NEWS: Gunfire erupts at New Jersey arts festival; 22 wounded
- THE UNION NOW: LATEST Election 2018 results; live feed from the newsroom