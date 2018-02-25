Year of the Dog welcomed in Nevada City

Parade, dance, song, and well wishes welcomed in the Lunar New Year, also known as the Chinese New Year, Sunday along Commercial Street in downtown Nevada City.

With the Year of the Dog upon us, the Year of the Rooster has kindly been shown the door and astrologers say that this year will feel different than the last year, and maybe for the better. In the Chinese zodiac, the Dog is known to be associated with loyalty, honesty, intelligence, true companionship and good sense of right and wrong.

Whether Sunday's parade goers follow the meaning behind the Year of the Dog or not, they showed up in the hundreds to watch parade entrants from Bell Hill Academy, Eastern Way Martial Arts, and more, wow the crowd with their colorful traditional Chinese attire and performance.

Commercial Street had a significant Chinese population in early Nevada City History, and Sunday's parade began at the Commercial Street Chinese Memorial in honor of those early pioneers.