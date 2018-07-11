Yard sale this weekend at Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum in Nevada City

The Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum is packed with treasures in anticipation of its Annual Three-Day Indoor/Outdoor Yard Sale, set from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 13 and 14, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 15. Items will be 50 percent off on Sunday. The sale will include power and hand tools, household goods, furniture, artwork, toys, books, collectibles and much more. All proceeds go directly to support the all-volunteer-run museum and its restoration projects.

The popular railbus rides are scheduled on Saturday according to the schedule posted at http://www.ncngrrmuseum.org with the first ride departing at 9:40 a.m. (reservations are required by calling 530-470-0902). Unscheduled first-come first-served rides will take place on Friday and Sunday. Railbus donations will be gratefully accepted. The museum is located at #5 Kidder Court in Nevada City at the intersection of Bost Avenue and New Mohawk. For more information call 530-470-0902. The Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum is operated by the Nevada County Historical Society, which has helped to preserve and celebrate local history since 1944.