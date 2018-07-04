Wreck on Highway 20 near Washington Road reportedly kills one

Wreck on Highway 20 near Washington Road kills one

A vehicle collision Tuesday night on Highway 20 resulted in a fatality.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle wreck was reported at 6:52 p.m. with a blue pickup truck overturned on the highway between Washington Road and Vista Point.

The CHP later confirmed a fatality.

The road was closed in both directions at the Omega rest stop until one-way traffic controls were put in place at about 7:20 p.m.

One person was transported by air ambulance. The roadway was completely reopened at 9:13 p.m.

No information was available Wednesday on the specifics of the collision or the identities of those involved.

­— The Union staff