Wreck on Highway 20 near Washington Road reportedly kills one
July 4, 2018
A vehicle collision Tuesday night on Highway 20 resulted in a fatality.
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle wreck was reported at 6:52 p.m. with a blue pickup truck overturned on the highway between Washington Road and Vista Point.
The CHP later confirmed a fatality.
The road was closed in both directions at the Omega rest stop until one-way traffic controls were put in place at about 7:20 p.m.
One person was transported by air ambulance. The roadway was completely reopened at 9:13 p.m.
No information was available Wednesday on the specifics of the collision or the identities of those involved.
— The Union staff