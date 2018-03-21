Wreck injures three after car hydroplanes on Highway 49

Three men were taken to a Roseville hospital Wednesday afternoon after rainy conditions caused a wreck on Highway 49 near Streeter Road.

Jonathan Cooper, 19, of Grass Valley, was driving a Dodge Avenger northbound just before 1 p.m. when the Avenger began hydroplaning, said California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Steele in a press release.

The Dodge began to rotate in a counterclockwise direction, traveling across the center median and into the southbound lanes, Steele said.

Derrick Youngman, 30, of Nevada City, was driving a Ford Ranger southbound on Highway 49 and tried to move to the right to avoid a collision. He was unable to do so and the rear of the Dodge hit the front of his Ford, according to the CHP report.

As a result of the collision, the Ford was pushed further to the right and off the road.

Youngman and his passenger, Josh Beasom, 35, of Meadow Vista, reportedly sustained major injuries. Cooper sustained minor injuries. All three reportedly were taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center, but their conditions were not available.

Recommended Stories For You

At this time, alcohol and/or drugs have been determined to not be a factor in this collision, which is still under investigation by the CHP.

Auburn man killed in 49 wreck ID'd

The Placer County Sheriff-Coroner has identified the man killed Tuesday while trying to turn onto Highway 49 as Arthur Blankenship, 55.

Blankenship, an Auburn resident, was driving a 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis eastbound on Joeger Road in Auburn at about 5:40 a.m. Tuesday, said CHP spokeswoman Traci Pierce in a news release.

Blankenship drove into the intersection directly in front of Kevin Jones, 43, of Grass Valley, who was driving a Ford F-150 truck southbound in the right lane of the highway, according to Pierce.

The truck hit the Mercury's driver's side and then was rear-ended by a 16-year-old Grass Valley girl driving a Toyota RAV-4.

Blankenship was pronounced dead at the scene. Jones complained of minor pain and the girl driving the SUV was uninjured, according to the CHP report.

It does not appear alcohol or drugs contributed to the collision, Pierce said.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.