Wreaths Across America gains momentum in Grass Valley

Organizers of Grass Valley's third Wreaths Across America ceremony are breathing a little easier after announcing that they've reached their fundraising goal to cover the cost of 1,025 wreaths for Saturday's ceremony.

In fact, they've raised more, enough for 45 extra and a total of 1,077 wreaths.

The extra numbers will allow them to place a wreath at one of the many headstones, which may not have an indication that the person buried there was a veteran.

"If someone tells us that their loved one was a veteran, we'll tell them to take a wreath," Wreaths Across America location coordinator Bonnie Magnetti said.

Magnetti credits the generosity of the community for helping them surpass their goal, a goal which has grown exponentially after taking in veterans under their wreaths from neighboring Greenwood Cemetery.

Each year the ceremony continues to involve more individuals including The Son's of the American Revolution who will be participating this year in addition to the American Legion Color Guard.

Grass Valley police Capt. Steve Johnson is slated to give a speech in place of Chief Alex Gammelgard during this year's ceremony as well.

"I think as word gets out, it's involving more and more people," Magnetti said.

Saturday's ceremony is slated to begin at noon at St. Patrick's cemetery off Rough and Ready Highway.

Organizers are expecting the trucks full of wreaths to make their way through downtown Grass Valley, led by the legion riders en route to the cemetery around 10:30 a.m.

At that point some volunteer muscle may be necessary to help unload the wreaths at the cemetery, which would be greatly appreciated, according to Magnetti.

"Eventually I'd like to cover all of the cemeteries in Nevada County, but we're not ready for that yet," Magnetti said.

"Hopefully this will become a regular Grass Valley tradition that people will plan for."

