Workshops offer help for Nevada County business owners

The Nevada County Economic Resource Council, Business & Career Network, and Sierra Small Business Development Center at Sierra Business Council are presenting business classes for small and medium business owners and entrepreneurs who want to grow.

Three free workshops will take place in the morning and a wrap up event will take place in the evening. The free classes include building a business plan, marketing overview, alternative funding and the wrap-up will focus on what we heard during the three workshops, concerns, ideas and answers. If you can't make the morning workshops, you can attend the evening "Greatest Hits" and get the answers to the most popular questions.

March 22, from 8-10 a.m.: Alternative Financing: Beyond Conventional Loans with Kristin York.

April 12, 8-10 a.m.: Startup & Expansion: Business Plan for your Goals with Leslie Williams.

May 3, 8-10 a.m.: Marketing Strategies: The Big Picture with Catharine Bramkamp.

June 5, 5:30-7:30 p.m.: Greatest Hits: Answers to your Business Questions.

Recommended Stories For You

The first three workshops meet at the Business and Career Resource Network offices, 988 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley. The fourth workshop meets at the ERC offices, 104 New Mohawk Road, Nevada City.

Workshops are free but registration is required. Call 530-582-5022 or email JCarr@sierrabusiness.org for more information.

Source: Economic Resource Council