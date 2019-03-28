Work parties planned to improve Independence Trail

WHAT: South Yuba River Park Association Independence Trail Work Parties WHERE: Independence Trail, Highway 49 in Nevada City WHEN: April 4, April 18, and May 18 INFO: Email shaun@bylt.org

South Yuba River Park Association invites the public to join them for a work party on Independence Trail on several dates: April 4, April 18, and May 18. They will be meeting at the trailhead off of Highway 49, and will continue to replace boards, clean off structures, clean culverts, brush the trail corridor, and improve the overall quality of the trail. Those interested should arrive at least 15 minutes before the start time to fill out liability forms.

For safety, please wear long sleeve shirts, trousers, and work shoes/boots. Gloves are a must. Please come prepared with plenty of water, a lunch, and everything you need to have a safe and fun work day.

Bear Yuba Land Trust will provide the tools and materials needed to complete the work. Please let us know you are coming by sending an email to maryann1015@gmail.com.

Questions about this work party can be emailed to shaun@bylt.org.