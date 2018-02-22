Woodturners, potters join chefs to help homeless Nevada County neighbors

Dozens of artists create handcrafted bowls to fill with homemade soup for the Hospitality House Empty Bowl benefit, slated this year for March 17.

Sharing a simple meal of soup and bread is an opportunity for our community to express its compassion for those who are homeless and hungry. Lunch is served at noon and dinner is served at 5 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 828 West Main Street in Grass Valley. Tickets are $25, available at BriarPatch Community Co-Op, online at hhshelter.org, and at the door. Children under 12 are free (but will be eligible to receive a bowl only with a paid ticket).

"I love to go to the Empty Bowl with friends and choose bowls together," said attendee Pat Forman. "It's so fun to see which bowl each person chooses. I use my bowl throughout the year for soup or cereal and it always reminds me of how fortunate I am."

The Gold Country Woodturners are collaborating with The Curious Forge to hand-turn 75 wooden bowls, while renowned artists Dik Hotchkiss, Chic Lotz, Yvon Dokter and many other potters will donate beautiful ceramic soup bowls plus large ceramic and wooden bowls for the silent auction.

Attendees will have six soups at any time to choose from, including vegetarian and a vegan option. Local chefs and restaurants will contribute a large variety of soups like thai chicken curry, asparagus, chicken tortilla, cream of cauliflower and minestrone. Hospitality House Serves, the culinary skills training class for guests at Hospitality House, will also offer a seasonal Cream of Spinach soup created in the kitchen at Utah's Place.

Two donors will match all contributions made at the event up to $2,500. This means that people can triple the money they donate: a $20 donation will bring $60 to Hospitality House — or a $100 donation will bring $300.

Music is scheduled by harpist Heather MacAdam on vocals and guitar playing jazz, blues, pop and rock music (noon to 1:30 p.m.) and Dan Scanlan on vocals and ukelele, playing a variety of Tin Pan Alley, rock and roll, jazz and folk music (5 to 6:30 p.m.).

Additional support for Empty Bowl comes from sponsors BriarPatch; Telestream; SPD Markets; YubaNet; Peters Well Drilling; Northern California Mortgage; Port Of Subs; KVMR; Nevada County Realtors Association; Peace Lutheran Church, Kathy Dotson Designs and The Union.

Source: Hospitality House