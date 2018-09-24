Women’s scholarship available

Soroptomist International of the Sierra Foothills (SISF) is currently accepting applications for the "Live Your Dream Award," a scholarship of up to $4,000 for women seeking to further their education. The funds can be used to help pay for tuition, books, transportation and childcare, and is awarded to women who are the primary financial support for their family while working towards a college degree or gaining skills through a specialized training program. Last year, two winners received $2,000 each.

Winners of the regional SISF award may go on to apply at the regional level, which awards an additional $3,000 to $5,000. Those recipients then move to the international level with an award of an additional $10,000. To apply for the Live Your Dream award, a woman must be enrolled or have been accepted to a vocational skills training or undergraduate study program in any university or junior college, and must demonstrate financial need. Applications can be found at http://www.sierrasoroptomist.org, and must be completed by November 1 to be considered. For questions or help with the application, contact Lynn McDaniel at 530-798-9994.