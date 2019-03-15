Woman who pleaded to Grass Valley T-Mobile robbery skips court

A Sacramento woman facing almost six years in prison for robbing a T-Mobile store refused to appear Friday in Nevada County Superior Court for her sentencing.

That refusal led Judge Candace Heidelberger to order Jones' appearance in court on April 8.

Defense attorney Kenneth Tribby, who represents Jones, said he would have requested a delay regardless.

"I need to talk to her family about her options, or lack of options," Tribby told the judge.

Jones, held in the Nevada County Jail, faces a sentence range of probation to five years and eight months in prison for the Oct. 4 robbery the Nevada City Highway T-Mobile. Authorities arrested Jones, 18-year-old Darren Henderson and a 16 year old after a chase ended with the suspects' vehicle overturning on Highway 49.

Jones pleaded no contest to charges of second-degree robbery and evading an officer. Henderson pleaded no contest to robbery and evading an officer, reports state.

Henderson's sentencing has been delayed to April 26, giving authorities time to complete a diagnosis and treatment evaluation. The judge has ordered no diagnosis for Jones, though Deputy District Attorney Ed Grubaugh said she could.

Grubaugh said he intends to argue for the maximum sentence for Jones.

According to Grubaugh, Jones faces robbery accusations in other counties. Her sentence for the Nevada County robbery will affect those unrelated prosecutions.

Authorities claim that Jones, Henderson and the juvenile were involved in the first of two T-Mobile robberies late last year. They accuse four Sacramento men of a Nov. 15 robbery: Zachary Hidvegi, 19; Isaiah Shepherd, 20; Brian Mack, 20; and Travonn Dill, 23. Those men, scheduled for court on April 26, remained jailed Friday.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.