Woman sentenced to 4 months in jail in Nevada County child abuse case

Attorneys in the child abuse case of Angela Morin, who in June pleaded no contest to the charge, argued about jail being the proper punishment.

Deputy District Attorney Jesse Wilson said Morin, 21 years old when arrested in August 2017, kept blaming others for her situation. He wanted Morin to serve four months in jail — the sentence she received Friday in Nevada County Superior Court.

The victim's mother also wanted jail time, the prosecutor said.

"The biological mother spoke at the time of sentencing and indicated the victim, as a result of the abuse, is easily scared of adults, has trouble making friends and interacting in social situations," Wilson said in an email.

Morin's attorney, J. Lon Cooper, wanted electronic monitoring for his client, the prosecutor said.

Judge Robert Tice-Raskin opted for a sentence of four months in jail, followed by four years' probation and a year-long parenting class, Wilson said.

The judge ordered Morin to report to jail over the weekend to begin serving her sentence.

According to authorities, officers arrested Morin after responding to reports of an injured child at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. The child had significant bruising. They interviewed Morin and others, arresting Morin afterward.

Authorities about a month later accused Morin's mother, Spirit Rae Arrants, of the same accusations. Arrants' case is pending.

