Woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for deaths of Nevada Union High School students

LOS BANOS — A Merced County Superior Court Judge on Wednesday sentenced Sabrina Distura to 10 years in prison for the deaths of Nevada Union High School students Tyler Nielson and Justin Gardner.

Over 50 supporters of the two teens crowded into a Los Banos courtroom for the sentencing of Distura, 22, of San Jose. Several of them spoke, telling Judge John Kirihara about the two students, who died in a March 25 wreck on Interstate 5.

"There's a big, black hole in the center of our world," said Kim Browning, mother of the 16-year-old Gardner. "We have to live a life without him."

