Woman in prosthetic arm robbery takes plea agreement

A 19-year-old girl who made headlines when she was linked to a residential burglary of items that included a prosthetic arm took a plea agreement in Nevada County Superior Court Friday.

Emma St. Clair also pleaded to vehicle theft in a second case, with other charges to be dismissed, in return for a potential sentence of 180 days with three years probation.

St. Clair was arrested in May after a homeowner on Newtown Road learned that squatters were staying in the residence. He had found a broken window and door, as well as items missing that included the prosthetic arm.

Nevada County Sheriff's deputies linked Mike Odan Mulligan, 44, to items found at the scene, then located him in a vehicle with St. Clair and Michael Leroy Martin, 25. They reportedly found the prosthetic arm, valued at $4,000, in the vehicle.

St. Clair, of Nevada City, was charged with vandalism and second-degree burglary.

St. Clair and Martin were arrested again in August in connection with the theft of a Nissan Versa from the Northern Queen Inn in Nevada City. In that case, she was charged with vehicle theft, and possession of burglary tools and drug paraphernalia.

On Friday, St. Clair pleaded no contest to second-degree burglary and to vehicle theft on those two cases.

Martin had previously pleaded no contest to second-degree burglary, vandalism and grand theft of personal property in the May burglary case and was in court Friday to be sentenced. That sentencing was continued and rescheduled for Nov. 9, however, after he opted to also take a plea in the vehicle theft case.

Mulligan, meanwhile, failed to appear for his arraignment and was re-arrested in August. He still faces charges of second-degree burglary and vandalism.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.