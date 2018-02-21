Woman found dead in Nevada City hotel ID’d

An autopsy found no sign of recent trauma to the body of a woman found dead in her Nevada City hotel room Monday.

Nevada City Police Sgt. Chad Ellis said the investigation is continuing into the circumstances surrounding the death of the woman, who has been identified as Keaven Van Lom, 59.

Van Lom had been staying at the Northern Queen Inn on Railroad Avenue for at least a few days, Ellis said. She previously had an address in Lake of the Pines, he said.

According to her Facebook page and website, Van Lom was a freelance writer who had been based at one time in Truckee and whose work had appeared in Moonshine Ink and The Sierra Sun, a sister publication of The Union.

Police had been called to the hotel Monday afternoon after a staff member found Van Lom dead in her room.

Her death is being treated as suspicious in part due to the condition of her hotel room, which Ellis described as "in disarray."

An autopsy of Van Lom was conducted Wednesday and there was no finding of any recent trauma, Ellis said. Toxicology results could take as long as four weeks.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.